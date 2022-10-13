John Carpenter wants to direct a Dead Space movie

HQ

For horror master John Carpenter, video games have been a lifelong passion and, alongside his music and film career, one of his biggest sources of inspiration. But making a film based on a video game is an opportunity that has sadly not materialised for him so far. In an interview with the A.V. Club, the director was asked which game he would like to make into a movie, to which he gave the following answer.

"The only one I can think of, and I've mentioned it before, is Dead Space. That would make a real great movie. I could do that... Well, any of them were really good. I even like the last one, the action one that nobody else liked"

Funnily enough, Dead Space has long been rumoured to be a feature film and we have no doubt that Carpenter would have been a great director. We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed and hope.

What do you think, could a Dead Space movie have been good in the hands of the horror master?