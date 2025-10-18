John Carpenter returns to horror with new anthology series

HQ

The legendary filmmaker and musician is making a return to the genre that made him. Yes, that's right - John Carpenter is dipping his toes back into horror as an executive producer of a new anthology series, aptly named "John Carpenter Presents".

The show will focus on the wilderness of Alaska and is currently being developed by writers Michael Amo and Will Pascoe. According to the report it will lean heavily on Carpenters trademark sensibilities. The project is being backed by Elevation Pictures who released the following statement:

"We're thrilled to launch into the television space with the master of horror, John Carpenter. Will and Michael bring deep experience in writing and showrunning and we can't be more excited for this creative team to bring this series to audiences"

Now all we can do is cross our fingers and hope for the best. Maybe, just maybe, it will be able to measure up against the cult classic Masters of Horror.