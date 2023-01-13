John Carpenter May Have Just Confirmed a Dead Space Movie

HQ

It's no secret that John Carpenter, legendary horror director, plays video games. Back at the end of 2021, he praised Halo Infinite for being one of the best games in the franchise, particularly where its campaign was concerned.

Considering his involvement in horror and video games, some have picked John Carpenter as a dream director for a Dead Space movie. However, speaking with Variety, Carpenter stated that there's already another director lined up for the project.

I'm a big video game fan, so I played all the games. I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a "Dead Space" film. That just went around, and everybody said, "Oh, when are you gonna do it?" I'm not gonna do it. I think they already have another director involved. And they haven't asked me to do it.

Carpenter also referenced the upcoming Dead Space remake, which is set to launch later this month. Despite confirming he's not involved in the project, the fact that another director could be lined up means that in the future we may see a Dead Space movie release in theatres.