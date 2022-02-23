John Carpenter: Halloween Ends will end the franchise

HQ

There have been rumours and speculation in the past as to whether David Gordon Green was serious about ending the entire Halloween series with the upcoming Halloween Ends movie. In the end, it's all about the money, something Hollywood can't get enough of, and for that simple reason, we keep getting these sequels. But if John Carpenter is to be believed, this time it really is the end, for real.

In a recent interview, the now-aged director discussed the potential of letting Halloween continue beyond this new trilogy. Something he sounded highly dubious about in his answer and maybe there will indeed be an ending after all these years (and decades):

"Let me explain the movie business to you: if you take a dollar sign and attach it to anything, there will be somebody who wants to do a sequel. It will live. If the dollar sign is not big enough, no matter what, it will not live. I don't know, man. I don't know. This time, I do not know. They really want to end. They're going to shut it off, end it. It's what David has in mind. That's fine."

What do you think, will Halloween Ends mean the end of the series or will Michael Myers start harassing the people of Haddonfield again in a couple of years?

