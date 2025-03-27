John Carpenter considers comeback as director

HQ

It's been a while since the cult director John Carpenter last sat in the director's chair, with 2010's The Ward as his last project. Since then, Carpenter has been mostly involved in music, touring with his son Cody, and releasing four albums. But now it seems that the urge to direct is starting to return for the old veteran.

In an interview with Variety, Carpenter expressed a desire to return to the director's chair, but only under the right circumstances. Among other things, he is careful to emphasise how he is not willing to compromise.

"I would love to direct again, given the right circumstances. But I'm not the same kid anymore who will do it for any amount of money. I can't back into a budget anymore. I'm too old. It's too hard. But directing is the love of my life. I'll never stop loving that."

Carpenter has also previously mentioned that he would love to film horror again, provided the budget matches the script and vision. And it would be nice to see him back at work, wouldn't it?

Would you be up for another John Carpenter horror film?