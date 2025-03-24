John Carpenter agrees to score Bong Joon-Ho's upcoming horror film

HQ

Now that Mickey 17 is out in cinemas, what's next for the Oscar-winning Korean director Bong Joon-Ho? It turns out the filmmaker is working on a horror film, one that is supposedly set in a subway station in Seoul, and it will even feature a soundtrack scored by none other than horror legend John Carpenter.

The horror veteran, known for bringing Halloween, The Thing, The Fog, and more to the world, recently agreed to work with Joon-Ho, as was revealed to the public during a post-screening Q&A session for the 4K restoration of The Thing.

The Q&A session was led by Joon-Ho, who took this as an opportunity to ask Carpenter if he would do him the honour of scoring his upcoming horror flick, a movie that could be called The Valley. As captured by X user @karenyhan (thanks, World of Reel), the exchange went as follows.

Joon-Ho: "You've created a lot of scores for your films, most of them were done by yourself. Would you be interested in doing music for another film, because my plan is... my next movie is a horror movie."

Carpenter: "I wanna do your score. I wanna do your score."

It's unclear when this film will eventually make its arrival, but a collaboration between Joon-Ho and Carpenter definitely seems like something to get excited about, don't you agree?