John Carmack is happy that Microsoft bought ZeniMax

John Carmack was one of the founders of id Software and has contributed more to the world of video games than anyone else, except for a tiny handful of people. But in 2013, he left id Software and started working at Oculus, and got into a bitter feud with id Software's Owner ZeniMax that ended up in court, and a few years later he sued ZeniMax for not paying him the money he claimed they owned him for buying id Software previously.

Now he has shared his opinion on Microsoft buying ZeniMax, and he seems to be really happy about it and hopes "will be able to re engage with some of my old titles."

He continued: "Great! I think Microsoft has been a good parent company for gaming IPs, and they don't have a grudge against me, so maybe I will be able to re engage with some of my old titles."

That Carmack actually would be somehow be involved in id Software again seems unlikely, but let's keep our fingers crossed.