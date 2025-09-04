John Candy documentary promises laughter and tears

During the 1980s and early '90s, few comedians could match John Candy. A larger-than-life personality who left us far too soon, his story is now celebrated in the emotional new documentary I Like Me. Directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, the film promises both laughter and heartbreak as it explores the beloved Canadian comedian's life.

The trailer features moving tributes from several Hollywood greats, including Steve Martin, Dan Aykroyd, Catherine O'Hara, Tom Hanks, and Mel Brooks. Audiences are also treated to rare home videos and archival footage, offering a more intimate look at Candy's highs and lows. The documentary will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 4th and arrive on Prime Video October 10th.

What are your favorite memories of John Candy?