John C. McGinley talks about the Scrubs revival and "one of the best episodes we've ever done"

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Considering the mega run that Scrubs went on, you might have been slightly worried about the show being revived, especially when considering the more uneven originally intended final season back in the early 2010s. But so far the return of Scrubs has been a big success and the show has already been greenlit for another round of episodes.

During our recent trip to Italy for Comicon Napoli, we had the luxury of sitting in on an interview session with the man behind the iconic Dr. Perry Cox, John C. McGinley, where during the interview we got to learn about his return to the character and how this revival features one of his favourite, and in his eyes, one of the best episodes of Scrubs to date.

Speaking about the penultimate episode of the revival's first season, the episode where Cox is admitted to hospital after discovering concerning signs, McGinley told us the following.

"What Cox, one of the things he's wrestling with when he comes back to the hospital, because he knows something's wrong. He hasn't self-diagnosed it yet, but he knows something's wrong. And he wants to protect Zach [Braff]'s character, J.D., from getting involved because if he's as sick as he thinks he is, he doesn't want to drag J.D. down with him. So the episode is kind of a tug of war between Cox wanting to get the right treatment, but not involving J.D., Zach's character. Finally, he has to. J.D.'s the best doctor because I trained him to be a superior doctor, and so finally, Cox is like, I need you. And that's the first time in 10 years that he said to J.D., I need you. And it was big. We were crying so hard and it was beautiful for Cox to finally get there. After all this torture he's doing to himself, he finally says to J.D., I need you because I'm scared. And for an alpha like Cox to admit that he's scared to death, that's really rich. Wait till you see the episode. It's one of the best episodes we've ever done."

Check out the full interview with McGinley below for all kinds of treats, including a hilarious anecdote about a nose ring, Al Pacino's manager, and the film Nothing to Lose. Yes, really.