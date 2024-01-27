John Boyega to star in The Book of Eli prequel series

John Boyega will star and be an executive producer for an upcoming prequel TV series based on The Book of Eli. It's reported that the show will share the same name as the post-apocalyptic movie.

Boyega is set to play a younger version of Eli, Denzel Washington's character in the film. Deadline reports that the plot of the show will be set 30 years before that of the movie, with John Boyega dealing with the immediate aftermath of the nuclear event or in the days leading up to it.

No further plot details have been sent our way, but it seems that the show is going to be shopped around to streaming services this year.