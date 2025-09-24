John Boyega says the Star Wars sequels would be wholly different if he had been behind the camera

The Star Wars sequel trilogy is not one fondly remembered by fans. Just like with the prequels, there will almost certainly be some revisionism in time, but even the actors themselves can admit there were flaws in the storytelling of the sequel movies. John Boyega, who played Finn in the sequels, has gone so far as to pitch his own retelling of events.

"If I was a producer on Star Wars from the beginning, you would have had a whole completely different thing," he told Popverse. "It would be mad."

"First of all, we're not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We're not doing that. The first thing we're going to do is fulfil their story, fulfil their legacy. We're going to make a good moment of handing on the baton," he continued. "Our new characters will not be OP'd [overpowered] in these movies. They won't just grab stuff and know what to do with it. No. You've got to struggle like every other character in this franchise. I'd do that."

Boyega also said he'd look to Old Republic stories, showing he knows ball when it comes to Star Wars, even referencing The Force Unleashed. "I'd look to the Old Republic stories and see what we can add to the continuation of that. I would definitely want to see Force Unleashed stories in there. I would try to expand the Star Wars universe as much as possible while respecting the lore. If we're expanding the lore, we have to do it in within the respective boundaries that stay true."

Somebody please, get this man a camera and get him in front of a Star Wars set. While Boyega's pitch seems to be more about pleasing fans than showing he had another trilogy all mapped out, it's still interesting to see an actor not keep quiet about their thoughts on a past project.