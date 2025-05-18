John Boyega provides an update on Attack the Block 2: "We're just cooking it to make it right for everyone"

There have been plans in place to make an Attack the Block sequel for a long while, but it has never really amounted to much. Considering this is the case, Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz recently had the chance to sit down with the original's lead star, Star Wars' John Boyega, to inquire about what's happening with this follow-up film.

When poked about Attack the Block 2, Boyega revealed that it is still very much in production, that a script has been written and that it's in good shape, and that it's going through a few final tweaks and changes all ahead of eventually shooting, with 2026 even referenced at one point.

In full, Boyega stated: "I've read it man. It's cool, bro. Joe Cornish has done a phenomenal job on his draft, and we're just cooking it to make it right for everyone. And we obviously need more money for those aliens, we want it to look real good for the 2026 crowd. But, for us, it's just about developing the story, making sure Moses and the rest of the characters we have left are fully hashed-out before bringing it out and going to shoot. But I'm very passionate and very willing that we will shoot Attack the Block 2, it will happen."

Are you still looking forward to an Attack the Block sequel, or do you think it's been too long especially considering the original premiered in 2011?