John Boyega is not interested in being Marvel's new Kang

As we now know, Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of third-degree assault and harassment. His sentencing will have to wait until next year, but the former Kang actor has already lost his job with Marvel Studios.

Now fans are scouring the acting community for someone to replace him, and it seemed they'd landed on John Boyega. However, in a post from last month that's been brought back into the light, it's clear the former Star Wars castmate isn't looking to jump onto another big franchise.

When asked to become the new Kang, Boyega simply replied with a gif of Donkey from Shrek shaking his head. There you have it I guess, no John Boyega as Kang. Let's hope fans can just calm down their rabid recastings for a moment, and let the judicial system run its course.