Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

John Boyega is not interested in being Marvel's new Kang

Fans are desperate for someone else to take on the role.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

As we now know, Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of third-degree assault and harassment. His sentencing will have to wait until next year, but the former Kang actor has already lost his job with Marvel Studios.

Now fans are scouring the acting community for someone to replace him, and it seemed they'd landed on John Boyega. However, in a post from last month that's been brought back into the light, it's clear the former Star Wars castmate isn't looking to jump onto another big franchise.

When asked to become the new Kang, Boyega simply replied with a gif of Donkey from Shrek shaking his head. There you have it I guess, no John Boyega as Kang. Let's hope fans can just calm down their rabid recastings for a moment, and let the judicial system run its course.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Related texts



Loading next content