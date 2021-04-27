Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Johanna Faries has been named as the new general manager for the Call of Duty brand

She will retain her position as the commissioner for Blizzard's esports leagues.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Activision Blizzard has named the new general manager for the Call of Duty brand as Johanna Faries, who was recently made the commissioner of the companies esports leagues (Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League). Her new role will see her overseeing the Call of Duty brand, and ensuring it is heading in the correct direction in the future.

"I've been on the front lines of the Call of Duty franchise, working closely with our studio and marketing teams to deliver breakthrough experiences for players and fans the world over," said Faries (Via Gamesindustry.biz). "Call of Duty has made an immeasurable impact on the world of gaming and entertainment and is a bona fide cultural phenomenon. I can't wait to help usher the franchise into its next chapter, and to continue to unlock the power that Call of Duty holds for the future of competitive entertainment."

Faries will still retain her role as the commissioner of Activision Blizzard's esports leagues, as well as taking on this new position.

In other Call of Duty news, Call of Duty: Warzone recently passed 100 million players and welcomed its latest season and map, Verdansk '84.

Johanna Faries has been named as the new general manager for the Call of Duty brand
Image from Call of Duty: Warzone.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy