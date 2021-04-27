Johanna Faries has been named as the new general manager for the Call of Duty brand

You're watching Advertisements

Activision Blizzard has named the new general manager for the Call of Duty brand as Johanna Faries, who was recently made the commissioner of the companies esports leagues (Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League). Her new role will see her overseeing the Call of Duty brand, and ensuring it is heading in the correct direction in the future.

"I've been on the front lines of the Call of Duty franchise, working closely with our studio and marketing teams to deliver breakthrough experiences for players and fans the world over," said Faries (Via Gamesindustry.biz). "Call of Duty has made an immeasurable impact on the world of gaming and entertainment and is a bona fide cultural phenomenon. I can't wait to help usher the franchise into its next chapter, and to continue to unlock the power that Call of Duty holds for the future of competitive entertainment."

Faries will still retain her role as the commissioner of Activision Blizzard's esports leagues, as well as taking on this new position.

In other Call of Duty news, Call of Duty: Warzone recently passed 100 million players and welcomed its latest season and map, Verdansk '84.

Image from Call of Duty: Warzone.

