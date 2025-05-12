Johann Zarco becomes first French racer to win French GP in 71 years

HQ

Marc Márcquez has increased his leadership in the MotoGP championship thanks to a second place in the French GP in LeMans. However, the protagonist of the race, the largest attendance ever for a Grand Prix at the top motorcycle sport, was Johann Zarco, veteran French race who won his second victory in MotoGP, and first Honda win since 2023.

Zarco's win was also the first time a French driver wins in France in 71 points, to the ecstasy of the 311,797 fans. Among those, was Zarco's mother, watching him race for the first time. Aged 34, Zarco is a veteran on motorcycling, winner of the Moto2 World Championship in 2015 and 2016. The victory also puts Zarco sixth in the world championship.

In the grand scheme of things, Marc Márquez leads the standings with 171 points, benefitting from the two falls from his brother Álex Márquez, who got no points in Le Mans and is second with 149 points. Fracesco Bagnaia also got zero points in France, so the two times MotoGP champion is now fifty one points behind Marc.