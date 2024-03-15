Joel Schumacher wanted Mark Wahlberg to play Robin in Batman Forever

HQ

We sometimes hear stories from actors about roles they never got or wanted to take. One such is Mark Wahlberg who in an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (thanks, Screen Rant) reveals one such example.

He was in talks to play Dick Grayson in 1995's Batman Forever. However, he never got the role or an official offer. It would have been a different character for the actor who doesn't usually take this type of role. He has said in previous interviews that he is not a comic book fan. You can listen to his comments on the matter below.

Apparently he was in talks with Joel Schumacher but that fell through. Unfortunately, Schumacher's Batman Forever and Batman & Robin were not mega-successful. Whether Wahlberg dodged a bullet with this in his career is hard to say.

Which superhero or villain would you like to see Mark Wahlberg play?