Joel McHale: "We're making the Community movie in June"

HQ

While we always knew Abed Nadir would be right when he broke the fourth wall in season 3 of Community and said the TV series would get "six seasons and a movie", we were still really happy last year when we reported that the movie was finally confirmed, seven years after the end of the show.

Most of the cast has already been confirmed for the film and the creator Dan Harmon is writing the script and will also direct. And it seems like the pre-productions is moving forward at a fast pace, as the actor Joel McHale confirmed at Jimmy Kimmel Live (thanks Collider) that the filming starts this summer. When Kimmel mentioned the upcoming movie, McHale said:

"We are, we're making the Community movie in June, so... Thanks for remembering."

We're really looking forward to once again meet the quirky study group, the weird teachers and of course the dean of Greendale (Jim Rash) - and to enjoy the probably best meta comedy ever delivered in a sitcom.