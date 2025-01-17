Joel McHale confirmed for major role in Scream 7

The production of Scream 7 is now in full swing after a long hiatus due to the removal of the main character from Scream 6 - her actress Melissa Barrera criticized Israel on social media - and it will once again be Sidney Prescott (as always played by Neve Campbell) who will be in trouble.

Now, another actor has been confirmed for the movie and it's none other than Community star Joel McHale. He apparently plays Mark Evans, and is the husband of Sidney Prescott. Those who really know their Scream will remember that Patrick Dempsey played another Mark and love interest in Scream 3, and many thought he would appear in movie seven as Sydney's husband. However, this will not be the case, and McHale will play the role of a completely different Mark, as it turns out.

Scream 7 is set to premiere on February 27 next year, and we already know that Courteney Cox will be in it again - and is the only actor to have appeared in every installment of the franchise.

Thanks ComicBook.com