Joel Edgerton steals the spotlight in Netflix's Train Dreams

Netflix has to be the most inconsistent production company out there when it comes to movies. It routinely manages to kick out complete garbage, like The Old Guard 2 earlier this month, all while occasionally serving up award-winners like His Three Daughters and Emilia Perez. We mention this as in November it looks like Netflix might have another awards gem on its hands.

Coming from director Clint Bentley, Netflix will be the home to Train Dreams, a drama film that is based on Denis Johnson's popular novella. It revolves around logger and railroad worker Robert Grainier, who as the synopsis explains, "leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th century."

Grainier is being played by Joel Edgerton in this film, who stars alongside Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon, and William H. Macy, all for a stunningly filmed and clearly emotional movie for those looking for something a bit more refined and artsy.

Train Dreams will be premiering on Netflix on November 21, and you can see its teaser trailer below.