Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly star in Apple's Dark Matter TV series

Apple has a plentiful array of shows and movies debuting on a regular basis on its streaming service Apple TV+, and this May yet another new series will be joining this fray. Based on the best-selling sci-fi novel from author Blake Crouch, Dark Matter is set to be a sci-fi thriller series that explores a world of infinite realities and particularly one where the main character kidnaps himself.

The show will be headlined by Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, and will be premiering on Apple TV+ on May 8 with a two-episode debut. The seven remaining episodes will then drop on a weekly basis.

You can see the trailer for Dark Matter below and find its full synopsis too.

Synopsis: "Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."