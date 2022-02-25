Cookies

Joe Russo: "The future is going to be virtual"

The Avengers: Endgame director gave his thoughts on what the future of storytelling will involve.

Despite directing and producing a few of the highest grossing movies of all-time, Joe Russo (half of the Russo brothers duo) has given his thoughts on what the future of storytelling will be, and he has stated it's "going to be virtual."

Speaking in a talk called, The Future of Media: World Building and Universe Expansion, Russo stated, "I think the revolution comes from the gaming side because that's where the technology is."

He continued a little further to also add that, "traditional film studios do not understand [the technology] nor is it part of their business plan to curate technology, house it, pay for it, pay for its development, hang on to it."

With this in mind, Russo even went as far as to say, "It's a gaming company in my opinion that is going to be the most potent entertainment company in the world."

Long story short, and as Russo also mentioned, "the future is going to be virtual."

Thanks, IGN.



