Joe Russo is open to the idea of another Avengers game

The future is looking pretty bright for Marvel games. There's the Captain America and Black Panther game coming up, Blade from Arkane Lyon, an Iron Man game and of course Sony's Spider-Man games will continue, alongside a Wolverine game from developer Insomniac.

However, if you're looking for all your favourite heroes to team up in an Avengers game, you might be in luck. Speaking to Variety, Avengers: Doomsday co-director Joe Russo said the following when asked about the possibility of another Avengers game:

"We would definitely be open to it. Right now, what we're doing is creating new IP. At AGBO, we want to tell new stories. We want to tell new stories with new characters and new worlds that people haven't seen before."

AGBO is the name of the Russo brothers' studio, which already has a game coming out based on their Netflix movie The Electric State. While they might want to make an Avengers game down the line, we wouldn't be surprised if someone else beat the Russo brothers to it, as Marvel Rivals has proven just how successful the Marvel IP can still be.