Joe Rogan weighs in on current situation in the United States

"The way it looks is just horrific. When you're just arresting people in front of their kids. Normal, regular people that have been here for 20 years. Everybody who has a heart can't get along with that...That's crazy."

These were some of the latest words from Joe Rogan, who once counted himself among President Donald Trump's supporters and has now turned his criticism toward the president's hardline deportation policies.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience (#2392 - John Kiriakou) just a few days ago, the podcaster said he believes immigration officers are taking things too far, describing recent deportations as horrific and heartbreaking.

Joe Rogan, who hosted United States President Donald Trump on his show during the 2024 campaign, helped amplify the president's message to millions of listeners at the time. But his tone has shifted sharply, as you can see in the video below.

As a matter of fact, in recent episodes, he's questioned not only the administration's immigration tactics but also its handling of issues like the long-awaited Epstein files, suggesting that political maneuvering is slowing their release.

His change of heart reflects a broader trend among the so-called "manosphere," a constellation of popular podcasters and online personalities who once backed United States President Donald Trump's populist message.

Many of them, including creators like Adin Ross and Theo Von, have expressed regret about their past political involvement, saying they've grown disillusioned with Washington's endless cycle of promises and polarization.

"Now that I look back on it, I really, really wish I never got into like politics," Adin Ross recently told his followers. Ross interviewed Trump on his livestream in August 2024 and he, like Rogan, has grown disillusioned.

