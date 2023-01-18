Joe Rogan praises the Dead or Alive series

HQ

The world's most popular podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan is a big fan of martial arts in all its forms, and that extends to the digital world. Even though he now claims to keep some distance from video games, he still finds much joy in the medium, especially Dead or Alive 6 - or "that karate game" as he chose to call it on his podcast.

Rogan specifically pointed out how "combat sports enthusiasts could use some martial arts strategy if they knew the techniques being used in the game" and also recounted how he played Dead or Alive 6 frequently with his daughter.

