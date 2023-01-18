Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead or Alive 6

Joe Rogan praises the Dead or Alive series

He says the game is suitable for 'combat sports enthusiasts.'

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The world's most popular podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan is a big fan of martial arts in all its forms, and that extends to the digital world. Even though he now claims to keep some distance from video games, he still finds much joy in the medium, especially Dead or Alive 6 - or "that karate game" as he chose to call it on his podcast.

Rogan specifically pointed out how "combat sports enthusiasts could use some martial arts strategy if they knew the techniques being used in the game" and also recounted how he played Dead or Alive 6 frequently with his daughter.

What do you think of the latest installation in the Dead or Alive series?

Dead or Alive 6

Related texts

0
Dead or Alive 6Score

Dead or Alive 6
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"Time has moved on and the fighting genre has evolved, but Dead or Alive hasn't."

0
Joe Rogan praises the Dead or Alive series

Joe Rogan praises the Dead or Alive series
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

The world's most popular podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan is a big fan of martial arts in all its forms, and that extends to the digital world. Even though he now...



Loading next content