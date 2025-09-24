Joe Rogan breaks silence on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

HQ

The Jimmy Kimmel situation has been making headlines for a few days now. Now, after days without comment, Joe Rogan has addressed the situation. Speaking on his podcast, Rogan argued that government pressure on networks to silence comedians sets a dangerous precedent and warned conservatives celebrating the move that such actions could eventually target them as well. While he acknowledged that Kimmel's remarks about the accused shooter in the Charlie Kirk case were inaccurate, he defended the comedian's right to joke without interference. Rogan described Kimmel as a "good guy," though he noted past disagreements with some of his humor. The episode aired just as ABC confirmed Kimmel's return, despite ongoing resistance from station owners. What do you think about his remarks? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or through the following link. Go!