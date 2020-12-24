Joe Madureira; "We are 100% focused on Ruined King right now"

You're watching Advertisements

Fun & Serious Online 2020 concluded a few days ago, and as part of the celebration, we caught up with the CEO of Airship Syndicate Joe 'Mad' Madureira to discuss all things Darksiders and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. During the interview of which you can check out below, Madureira talked about the studio's current focus, and on what we can expect Ruined King to be when it launches in 2021.

"We are 100% focused on Ruined King right now, and you know, making this the best RPG we're capable of as a studio" said Madureira. "As you mentioned, there's a lot of challenges to development of any kind, but we're certainly making the best of it, and we have this game to finish. For us, that's really where our focus is, on Ruined King."

Madureira further went on, talking about what Ruined King is looking to be; "Ruined King is a single-player turn-based RPG and it takes place in current League of Legends lore. It was very important to tie into the current life and events and timelines of the Champions, and factoring in everything Riot is doing and where it's going. We've created a story that sort of, furthers these Champions in their own individual storylines, and still ties into the universe at large.

It's been pretty fun and challenging, you know we only have six Champions to choose from for this particular game, just based on scope. And much like we did in Battlechasers, there were six playable heroes and you're a combat party of three, and there's a lot of fun synergy between swapping out the Champions and trying out different abilities."

To see the interview in full, check out the video below, where Madureira further talks about Ruined King and the style of game Airship Syndicate are looking to create in the League of Legends universe.