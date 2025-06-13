Joe & Mac Retro Collection campaign now live on Kickstarter

In 1991, the two stone-age gentlemen Joe & Mac entered the gaming world. Initially released in arcades, their games were later converted to numerous other formats, not least Mega Drive and Super Nintendo.

Recently, it was announced that the duo will make a comeback via Kickstarter in a collection called Joe & Mac Retro Collection for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. In total, it includes three stone age titles, specifically the Super Nintendo versions of Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, Congo's Caper, and Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics. Also included are the Japanese versions, which are uncensored.

As if to make everything better, "multiple new features" are promised, such as the ability to save, rewind, image filters and more.

The fundraising is now in full swing - and in fact, almost there already, something that hopefully means plenty of stretch goals reached. Head over to this link if you want to check out the package (of course there's a collector's edition with extra bells and whistles) and secure yourself a copy, and check out the trailer below for some sweet retro.