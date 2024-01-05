Joe Keery spins of tale of romance and bank heists in the upcoming Marmalade

Stranger Things veteran Joe Keery is soon set to appear in his next major film. Known as Marmalade, this movie is about an incarcerated bank robber, who while concocting an escape plan with cellmate Baron (Aldis Hodge) recounts the Bonnie and Clyde-esque story about how he came to meet the love of his life, a heister known as Marmalade.

The film will be debuting on digital platforms on February 12, 2024, and to see if this movie should be on your watch list, you can read its synopsis and watch its trailer below.

"Recently incarcerated Baron strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis, a man with a well-versed history of prison breaks. As the pair hatch an escape plan together, Baron recalls the story of how he met Marmalade, the love of his life, and their "Bonnie and Clyde" style scheme to rob a bank in order to care for his sick mother and give the couple the life they've always dreamed of."