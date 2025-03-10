Joe Goldberg falls back into old habits in You's final season

HQ

One of Netflix's more popular recent efforts will be coming to an end soon. Following four seasons of gripping drama, the fifth and final season of You will be making its arrival on the streamer as soon as next month. With that being the case, a new trailer for this final chapter of Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg story has been published and sees the creepy protagonist falling back into bad habits.

You's final season will air on Netflix as soon as April 24, as a complete season you can binge in full, and not a dual-parter like Season 4 ended up being. As per the official plot synopsis, you can see that below alongside the new trailer.

"In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg (Badgley) returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after... until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires."

"The new season picks up three years after Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie, she/her) left London for New York City. Kate is now CEO of the Lockwood Corporation, Joe is her loyal husband who has been dubbed Prince Charming by the adoring public, and they're both following through on their pact to help each other do good. But as a the teaser hints, and longtime followers of the misadventures of Joe Goldberg can guess, reconciling who Joe has been with who he wants to be is an ongoing project."

"As the season unfolds, Joe will not only cross paths with a young woman, played by Madeline Brewer, who makes him reconsider his affluent life, but will also contend with his wife Kate's siblings."