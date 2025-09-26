Joe Exotic mourns associate mauled to death by tiger at Oklahoma preserve

HQ

Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Oklahoma. One of Joe Exotic's closest associates, Ryan Easley, has lost his life after a fatal tiger attack. The 37-year-old animal handler was reportedly mauled by a tiger on Saturday, suffering fatal injuries to the neck and shoulder.

The shocking incident has left Easley's colleagues struggling to process the loss. Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, took to social media to express his sorrow, describing Easley as a long-time friend and dedicated animal caretaker.

"First of all I would like to send my prayers to Ryan Easley's family for their loss," Joe Exotic wrote on X. "I have known Ryan for many years. No one can blame the tiger for what happened. We all take risks in what we do. You can get killed doing just about anything."

Easley's passion for big cats was legendary. Maldonado-Passage recalled how Easley, in his early years, dreamed of managing the most tigers at a time, often pushing the limits of what the animals could safely handle.

"He wanted to be the one with the most tigers in the ring at one time. Some of his cats were crazy in the head, but it was about having the most performing at one time at all costs." Now, the tiger involved has been confined while authorities conduct a full investigation.

Yet, Exotic stressed that the loss is a tragedy above all else. "Regardless of whether you agree with how another runs their business, a loss is always something no one wants to see. So with all my respect as a human, RIP Ryan Easley. You died doing what you loved."