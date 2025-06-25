Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins, and Jared Goff headline Quarterback's second season

We're well into the NFL offseason at this point, as it's actually closer to the start of the next season than it is to the end of the last one. While we're expecting preseason to occur from August and then the main season to happen from early September, we can at least satisfy some of our NFL urges by tuning into another season of Quarterback from next month.

The show hones in on three quarterbacks from the last season and follows them throughout the year, and this upcoming batch of episodes will even feature a returning face. Following charming many during his time with the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins is a leading face, with his debut at the Atlanta Falcons documented in this new range of episodes.

Otherwise, we can expect Joe Burrow to take the stage too, witnessing how he manages expectations and attempts to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to success. Finally, Jared Goff also appears, with us getting to follow the Detroit Lions in their immense season that almost took them to the Super Bowl.

Check out the trailer for the next season of Quarterback below ahead of it landing on Netflix on July 9.

