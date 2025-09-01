Joe Bugner, boxing legend, dies at 75

HQ

Joe Bugner, the three-time European heavyweight champion known for facing boxing icons Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, has died in his Brisbane home at the age of 75, the British Boxing Board of Control said on Monday.

The Hungary-born fighter claimed British and Commonwealth titles multiple times and enjoyed a professional career spanning more than three decades, winning the majority of his bouts with a significant number by knockout.

Bugner competed at the highest level during the 1970s, including two world title fights against Ali, and later continued his career in Australia, capturing national honors before retiring at the end of the century. Rest in peace, Joe Bugner.