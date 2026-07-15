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Joe Biden will release his memoires after this autumn's midterm elections

The book will be called "Promise Me, America" and you can pre-order it starting now.

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It has now been two years since Joe Biden announced that he would withdraw from the U.S. presidential race, and since then he has, among other things, been working on his memoirs. It has now been announced that the title will be Promise Me, America, and it will be released two weeks after this autumn's midterm elections.

The book is available for pre-order now, and in a post on X, he talks about it himself.

Joe Biden will release his memoires after this autumn's midterm elections
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