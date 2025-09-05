Joe Biden undergoes skin cancer surgery

HQ

For those wondering what's going on with Joe Biden after he left office, we now know that he has recently undergone surgery to remove skin cancer, according to Sky News. The procedure was not publicly disclosed at the time, but images from late summer revealed a visible scar on his head, and now his team has since confirmed he is recovering well. The surgery follows his earlier announcement that he is also dealing with an advanced form of prostate cancer, which doctors described as aggressive but manageable with treatment. Biden had a similar skin cancer removed two years ago, and his wife also underwent comparable procedures in the past. Do you miss Joe Biden?