Joe Biden lashes out at "creep" devs making violent games

Joe Biden is one of the presidential candidates for the 2020 election in the US, and during a recent interview with the New York Times, he caught attention with his comments regarding video games, especially during a meeting with leaders in Silicon Valley.

"At one point, one of the little creeps sitting around that table, who was a multi- — close to a billionaire — who told me he was an artist because he was able to come up with games to teach you how to kill people," Biden said. When the interviewer confirmed that he meant video games, Biden responded:

"Yeah, video games. And I was lectured by one of the senior leaders there that by saying if I insisted on what Leahy'd put together and we were, I thought we were going to fully support, that they would blow up the network, figuratively speaking. Have everybody contact. They get out and go out and contact the switchboard, just blow it up."

"And then one of these righteous people said to me that, you know, "We are the economic engine of America. We are the ones." And fortunately I had done a little homework before I went and I said, you know, I find it fascinating. As I added up the seven outfits, everyone's there but Microsoft. I said, you have fewer people on your payroll than all the losses that General Motors just faced in the last quarter, of employees. So don't lecture me about how you've created all this employment."

This is far from a glowing portrayal of video games, and current US President Donald Trump has also expressed concern about them as well, criticising games in the aftermath of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.

What do you make of Biden's comments?