Joe Abercrombie: The film adaptation of The Devils "it's moving", but don't expect it any time soon

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This is Joe Abercrombie's eleventh visit; his opening words are of gratitude for the warm welcome he has received in Avilés, to which he has dedicated several passages in his ongoing trilogy of novels, comprising The Devils and the recently announced The Heretics. "I don't know how many times I mention Avilés in the book, but I'll do so again in The Heretics". And whilst he's at it, he promises to come and present the book as it deserves next year.

As he spoke about his creative process to the attentive audience, the organisers surprised him by inviting his wife, Lou Abercrombie, onto the stage to explain what a writer's day-to-day life is like (she also has her own career as a writer). Lou is the person who "holds his arms up", to whom he still dedicates each and every one of those novels. "I built him, so thank me". This draws laughter and applause.

When asked about his day-to-day life, Joe gives humorous answers. He has a bit of a reputation for being "absent-minded", but he offers an interesting insight into how he approaches the process of writing books or TV scripts.

"It's funny that people consider me creative, because I don't consider myself creative. Writing is like standing in front of a wall and having to keep hitting it over and over again until I knock it down."

On this occasion, he didn't mention his previous works, such as The First Law series, and focused more on the trilogy that has him completely absorbed at the moment. The research process for the dystopian Europa involves adding a layer of darkness, monsters and action to the history we know, and twisting it until it becomes a different, yet familiar, world. He also talks about having to conform to certain conventions that readers have come to expect, citing the titles of the novels as an example. "In my writing process, I give it a working title and hope a better one will come along... but it never does. And then, quite simply, I can't bring myself to change it. For the third book, I'll call it 'The... something'.

Before becoming a writer, Joe was a video editor and remains closely linked to the world of film and television: he wrote episodes of Love, Death & Robots, and James Cameron holds the rights to adapt The Devils. As for the adaptation of The Devils, he obviously can't say much yet, but "the project is moving".

Although it's still a long way off, the numbers are growing. And before the panel ended, amidst applause, he made a promise: "Joe Abercrombie is going after Brandon Sanderson."