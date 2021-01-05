Jodie Whittaker quits as The Doctor after three years

You're watching Advertisements

It looks like The Doctor will once again be changing face, as current Doctor Jodie Whittaker has been reported to be quitting the role. First reported by The Mirror, Whittaker is set to be stepping away at the end of the next season of Doctor Who, when a 14th iteration of The Doctor will instead be taking her place - who that is remains a mystery right now.

According to The Mirror's report, Whittaker planned to leave the show after three stints as the time travelling character, alike many of her predecessors before her did. But it has also been mentioned by an insider that "Her departure is top secret but at some point over the coming months the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It's very exciting."

The next season of Doctor Who (Whittaker's last) is still being filmed, and is set to begin airing in autumn, which means the BBC will have to get a shift on sorting out the next Doctor before that all wraps up. This does mean that further news about who will take over the mantle will likely be coming out sooner rather than later.