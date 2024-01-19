Jodie Foster was initially planned to play Princess Leia

HQ

It's almost impossible to think about the late Carrie Fisher without thinking of Princess Leia. She really was (and is) the space royalty most people across the world can get behind. But initially, she wasn't the first pick for the role, that was... Jodie Foster.

This was revealed by herself when she visited Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. At the time, she couldn't do it as she was already cast for the Disney movie Candleshoe, which she decided to go on with instead of Star Wars:

"I had a conflict, I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn't want to pull out of the Disney movie because I was already under contract. So I didn't do it."

Fisher pretty much charmed the entire world and helped Star Wars become the phenomenon it is to this day, something Foster acknowledges. She also said she would have a hard time pulling off all those iconic hair creations Leia always had:

"And they did an amazing job. I don't know how good I would have been. And I might have had different hair, you know? I might have gone with a pineapple."

Foster is currently starring in True Detective: Night Country on HBO Max at the moment and has enjoyed a great career in her life, but it's still fun to think how very different things might've ended up if she had been Princess Leia.