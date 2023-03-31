Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fantastic Four 2025

Jodie Comer hasn't been cast as Sue Storm in Fantastic Four... yet

The Killing Eve and Free Guy actress says, "Never say never".

Marvel is very good at keeping plot and casting news under wraps right until it wants people to know its plans, and for the Fantastic Four movie, this is precisely what has happened so far.

Still, there have been a collection of rumours and speculations that all tie Killing Eve, Free Guy, and The Last Duel's Jodie Comer to the film to play the role of Sue Storm. Appearing recently on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Comer shut those rumours right down when asked about them.

"I am now, after the last year. No. Guys, I don't know anything about it. I feel like, when I say this, people are like, 'Okay.' It's like you can't win either way.

"I think never say never, but right now, no. But I think never say never, right? I think, as I said before, usually when you finish one project, you then wanna try something very different. So, I don't know, maybe."

So the door has been officially left open for Comer to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Invisible Woman, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

