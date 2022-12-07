Jodie Comer and David Harbour are starring in a horror video game

HQ

David Harbour has revealed that he will be appearing in a horror video game next year, in an unannounced project where he will be starring alongside Jodie Comer. As stated in an interview with Video Games FanNation, the actor, who recently starred in the action-packed Violent Night, shared the news while promoting World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for Blizzard and talking about the upcoming Gran Turismo movie he is set to appear in when it premieres in the summer.

"I actually have one coming out. Me and Jodie Comer did a video game. That'll be coming out... I think it's next year. A horror game."

The specifics of the project remain unannounced as it stands, but if the game is set to arrive next year as Harbour states, perhaps we'll hear more at The Game Awards when that takes place on Friday morning from 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET.