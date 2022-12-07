Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Jodie Comer and David Harbour are starring in a horror video game

We don't know what exactly, but it is supposed to be arriving next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

David Harbour has revealed that he will be appearing in a horror video game next year, in an unannounced project where he will be starring alongside Jodie Comer. As stated in an interview with Video Games FanNation, the actor, who recently starred in the action-packed Violent Night, shared the news while promoting World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for Blizzard and talking about the upcoming Gran Turismo movie he is set to appear in when it premieres in the summer.

"I actually have one coming out. Me and Jodie Comer did a video game. That'll be coming out... I think it's next year. A horror game."

The specifics of the project remain unannounced as it stands, but if the game is set to arrive next year as Harbour states, perhaps we'll hear more at The Game Awards when that takes place on Friday morning from 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET.

Jodie Comer and David Harbour are starring in a horror video game


Loading next content