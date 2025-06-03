Jobe Bellingham getting closer to Borussia Dortmund after helping Sunderland promote to Premier League

HQ

Jobe Bellingham is getting closer to Borussia Dortmund. The 19-year-old midfielder helped Sunderland promote to Premier League through play-offs for the first time since 2017, but the English side could lose the popular player, who would follow the footstepes of his older brother Jude and join Borussia Dortmund.

According to several German sites, including BILD and Sky Germany, Jobe Bellingham wants to join the German side, and it is now up to the clubs. Sunderland wants to make good money out of him, not willing to sell him for less than €40m according to Fabrizio Romano, although his value is estimated by some to be around €30m, £25.3m.

Jobe Bellingham, 19, made his football debut at Birmingham City. Both him and his older brother Jude Bellingham are a product of their youth academy. Jude signed for Borussia Dortmund in 2020, and the club came very close to winning Bundesliga in 2023. That year, he moved to Real Madrid, and one year later, Jude would win Borussia Dortmund at the Champions League final.

Now, Jobe Bellingham seems to follow his same movements and wants to join Borussia Dortmund, a team that went from eleventh in Bundesliga to fourth by winning seven matches, securing a place in Champions League next season.