Job listings imply A Plague Tale 3 might be in development

During the summer, there were job listings posted on Asobo Studio's site which implied that A Plague Tale 3 might be in development. Now a new set of job listings, discovered on Reddit, seems to further indicate that we are in fact getting a third adventure.

Asobo's openings for the Plague Team includes careers like a narrative level designer, senior level designer and a animateur gameplay - all roles that would be needed for an adventure like A Plague Tale. While this is certainly no proof of anything, it does at least indicate that the Plague Team seems to be working on something in the same vein as the beloved franchise, and our best bet is that Amicia de Rune will return for more adventures eventually.