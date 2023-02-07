Job listings hint at multiplayer in Ghost of Tsushima 2

HQ

Although a sequel to the Sucker Punch samurai adventure is yet to be confirmed, it's something that most of us at the editorial team expect to see sooner rather than later, given how well received the first game was and how a couple of interesting job listings from last year clearly hint that development is underway.

Now, further signs of life have emerged about Ghost of Tsushima 2, which also testify to the possibility of multiplayer being included from the start. Once again, job listings are doing the talking and Sucker Punch is apparently looking for a Senior Multiplayer Mission Designer as well as a Senior Multiplayer Systems Designer. Whether or not the positions are actually connected to Ghost of Tsushima 2 is unclear, but at this time we are not aware of any other projects in development at Sucker Punch. Therefore most indications are that multi-player katana-wielding will be on the menu in a year or so.

Are you looking forward to multiplayer in Ghost of Tsushima 2 or would you prefer a full singleplayer focus?