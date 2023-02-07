Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Job listings hint at multiplayer in Ghost of Tsushima 2

Another hint that development is underway.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Although a sequel to the Sucker Punch samurai adventure is yet to be confirmed, it's something that most of us at the editorial team expect to see sooner rather than later, given how well received the first game was and how a couple of interesting job listings from last year clearly hint that development is underway.

Now, further signs of life have emerged about Ghost of Tsushima 2, which also testify to the possibility of multiplayer being included from the start. Once again, job listings are doing the talking and Sucker Punch is apparently looking for a Senior Multiplayer Mission Designer as well as a Senior Multiplayer Systems Designer. Whether or not the positions are actually connected to Ghost of Tsushima 2 is unclear, but at this time we are not aware of any other projects in development at Sucker Punch. Therefore most indications are that multi-player katana-wielding will be on the menu in a year or so.

Are you looking forward to multiplayer in Ghost of Tsushima 2 or would you prefer a full singleplayer focus?

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Related texts

0
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's CutScore

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Following launching a year ago, Jin Sakai's adventure is continuing, taking him to a nearby island to deal with a new Mongol threat.



Loading next content