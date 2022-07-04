Job listing suggests next Battlefield will feature a single player story

HQ

It looks like the Battlefield franchise will be once again getting a single player portion in the next instalment, at least that's what a new job listing for the Seattle studio - headed up by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto - suggests.

In the job posting for design director, it's said that EA is looking for someone to "orchestrate the mission design, narrative, game mechanics, and systems to create the highest quality experience possible" and likewise that this role will "embrace the core tenets of the Battlefield franchise and make sure they are woven through all layers of a masterfully designed single player campaign."

There's no mention as to what the next Battlefield will be or what time period it will be set in, but the post does state that this single player portion at the very least will feature a "player-first mentality, motivated by a passionate aim to understand and serve the players who are engaged with the game."

Is a single player Battlefield experience something that interests you or would you prefer the series sticks to multiplayer as it has as of late?