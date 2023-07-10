Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Napoleon

Joaquin Phoenix teams back up with Ridley Scott for epic-looking Napoleon

The dramatised take on the famous French commander debuts this November.

Sony Pictures and Apple Studios has released the first trailer for the next movie directed by Ridley Scott. Set to explore the life of the famous French commander, Napoleon Bonaparte, this film will see Joaquin Phoenix starring as the legendary historical figure in a film that seems to have rather epic proportions.

Known simply as Napoleon, the description for the movie states, "the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed."

While you can check out the trailer for Napoleon below, you can look forward to catching the movie in cinemas from November 22.

Napoleon

