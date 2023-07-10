Joaquin Phoenix teams back up with Ridley Scott for epic-looking Napoleon

Sony Pictures and Apple Studios has released the first trailer for the next movie directed by Ridley Scott. Set to explore the life of the famous French commander, Napoleon Bonaparte, this film will see Joaquin Phoenix starring as the legendary historical figure in a film that seems to have rather epic proportions.

Known simply as Napoleon, the description for the movie states, "the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed."

While you can check out the trailer for Napoleon below, you can look forward to catching the movie in cinemas from November 22.