João Fonseca claims biggest title of his career and cements himself in tennis top 30

HQ

João Fonseca won largest title of his career and extended the bad luck of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (who has lost four finals in 2025) at the Swiss Indoors Basel final last Sunday. It was a dominant display of the Brazilian teenager, 6-3, 6-4, in his first full season at the ATP Tour, winning a second title after Argentina Open ATP 250 in February, and reaching a career high of World No. 28.

Fonseca also became the third youngest person to win an ATP 500 title since these tournaments were introduced in 2009, and the first Brazilian to win above ATP 250 since Gustavo Kuerten in 2001. Could he become a national pride for Brazil in the years to come? If he continues this level, he could reach the top of the elite in no time.

Fonseca, who turned 19 in August, dedicated the triumph to his parents, and specially his mother, whom he travelled around the world since he was 11 playing tennis. "My parents just came from Brazil. They were coming to Paris and changed their flights and came here one hour before the match with my uncles. It is just amazing to have them here for the biggest title of my career."