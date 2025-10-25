João Fonseca and Davidovich Fokina, finalists in Basel: time for Sunday's match

HQ

The Swiss Indoors Open final will feature two tennis players not used to lifting ATP trophies: the 26-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina and the 19-year-old Brazilian João Fonseca.

The teenager was the first to claim the ticket for the final in a very contested match against Jaume Munar, ending 7-6(4), 7-5. In his first full season in ATP, Fonseca will have climbed from World No. 130 to, at the very least, No. 34 in the world. One of the breakthrough stars of the year, Fonseca won 2024 Next Generation ATP Finals last November and Argentina Open 250 in February 2025.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Ugo Humbert, the Frenchman retired when he was trailing in the second set. Davidovich, the second best Spanish player after Alcaraz, ranked 18 in the world, will have the chance to lift his first ever trophy in singles, putting an end to his situation (the only player in the top 30 without an ATP Tour title) and capping off his best season so far... but also his mosy frustrating: four of the five finals in his career happened in 2025 (Delray Beach Open in the US, ATP 250 in February; and the ATP 500 in Mexico and Washington; and of course tomorrow's final in Switzerland).

The final of the Swiss Indoors Basel between Joao Fonseca and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will take place tomorrow, Sunday October 26, at 15:30 CET, 14:30 GMT.