João Félix makes surprise move from Chelsea to Milan in the final day of the transfer market

João Félix, a Portuguese player who once became the most expensive signing ever for Atlético de Madrid, has never really found his place anywhere, being moved to Chelsea and Barcelona while at Atlético.

Yesterday, in the last day of the winter transfer market, another surprise move was reached, between Chelsea and AC Milan, which has been made official today.

Félix, who signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea last summer 2024 for €52 million (£42 million) plus €5 million (£4.3 million) in add-ons, has only lasted six months, and will move to AC Milan on a loan.

So far, he had only started three Premier League games. Félix will only be at Milan until June 30, 2025, filling the gap left by Álvaro Morata, who also moved to Galatasaray this winter. The Italian club has no obligation to buy the player in the summer, and has only paid £5m.