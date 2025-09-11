Joao Almeida cuts down ten seconds in his pursuit of Jonas Vingegaard

HQ

Thusday's time trial in La Vuelta was watered down a bit, halved in length due to safety concerns, In the end, there weren't major incidents regarding Pro-Palestine protesters against Israel, and the race will likely continue to a tense ending in Madrid, where over a thousand police officers will stand guard.

Before that, the chase between Jonas Vingegaard and Joao Almeida will be decided, most surely at Saturday's stage in the Guadarrama Range, at the mountain popularly known as "La Bola del Mundo" (World's sphere). And it is getting tighter, with Almeida cutting ten seconds from Vingegaard's lead.

They are separated by 40 seconds, which means that Almeida overtaking Vingegaard is not impossible if the Danish cyclist, twice Tour de France winner, gets too relaxed.

Thursday's 12.2 km time trial (shortened from 27km initially planned) was won by Filippo Ganna, from Ineos Grenadiers, at 13 minutes. Joao Almeida was third, 13 minutes 8 seconds, and Jonas Vingegaard finished ninth, 18 seconds behind the lead.