Joanna Dark actor on Perfect Dark's cancellation: "Like Joanna, we will all rise again"

Many of the headlines of recent have been dominated by Microsoft's massive decision to lay off thousands of employees, many of which are located in the Xbox gaming division. Perhaps the biggest casualty was The Initiative, as the once regarded AAAA developer was closed down entirely, with work on the Perfect Dark reboot, that was shown off again last summer, stopped. The game will go no further and this has now led to the individual in charge of bringing protagonist Joanna Dark to life to take to social media to share some thoughts.

Alix Wilton Regan was expected to lead the game as the famous agent, but this will no longer be the case. She has now taken to X to say the following.

"Joanna is resilient. Determined. Creative. Caring. Strong.

"Agent Dark doesn't give up & neither should any of you. It's been an honour to work with the talents at The Initiative. My heart hurts for everyone affected by today. But like Joanna, we will all rise again."

Regan has also been championing and hoping that someone will come forward and help see Perfect Dark become a reality, by pushing a new movement called Perfect Pick Up. It's a very hopeful premise as the movement is looking for a big company, like Sony or Nintendo, to swoop in and help save The Initiative and finish work on Perfect Dark, which seems highly unlikely since both are Microsoft/Xbox owned.

Would you like to see Perfect Dark eventually become a reality?